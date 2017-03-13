Badrinath Ki Dulhania Becomes Alia Bhatt’s Highest Weekend Grosser

Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania has done tremendous business in its 1st weekend at the domestic box office.

The film raked in 43.05 crores in 3 days and with this collections the film has become Alia Bhatt’s highest opening weekend grosser surpassing the 1st weekend collections of 2 States (38 crores).

Films Year Opening Weekend Collections

Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2017 43.05 crores

2 States 2014 38 crores

Shaandaar 2015 34 crores

Udta Punjab 2016 33.80 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2014 33.74 crores

Dear Zindagi 2016 32.50 crores

Student Of The Year 2012 28.50 crores

Kapoor And Sons 2016 26.35 crores

Highway 2014 13.50 crores

Since today is national holiday due to Holi, the film will probably add more collections around 14-15 crores to cross the 55-60 crore benchmark at the domestic market.

Looking at its current business, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to become 2nd 100 crore film for Alia Bhatt after 2 States.

The film is the 3rd collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The duo previously shared the screen in Student of the year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Interestingly all three films are produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh which be directed by Zoya Akhtar, who previously helmed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Luck By Chance. The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.