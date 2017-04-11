Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is almost on the verge to end its theatrical run at the box office. The romantic comedy drama collected around 65 lacs in its 5th weekend and now stands with a grand nett India total of 115.40 crores at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has already become the 4th 100 crore film of 2017 after Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Overseas Box Office Collections

Apart from performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office, BKD has managed to do decent business in the overseas market too. So far, the film has grossed 161.56 crores (nett 115.40 crores) in India and 39.05 crores in the international markets. And stands with a global collections of 200.61 crores.

Here’s a list of Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Profit Ratio

The movie has also turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers at the box office. Made on a stringent budget of 45 crores including P and A, the film has made a profit of 70.40 crores which takes its profit percentage to 156.44%.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta and written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The actor will play a double in the film. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson, the film is set to hit the screens on 29th September.

While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor produced by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. The film (Gully Boy) is based on the life street rappers and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment.