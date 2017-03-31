Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 3rd Week Box Office Collections

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to hold well in its 3rd week at the box office. The romantic comedy collected 11.39 crores in its third week and now stands with the grand total of 112.13 crores.

The film has become the 4th 100 crore film of this year after Raees (139 crores), Kaabil (126.85 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (116.92 crores).

BKD has also become Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser of all time and Varun Dhawan’s 2nd highest grosser after Dilwale (148 crores).

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Apart from performing well at the domestic box office, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has done decent business in the overseas markets as well. So far, the film has grossed 157 crores (nett 112.23 crores) in India and 33 crores in the international circuits.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania currently stands with the worldwide collections of 190 crores.

The film has also turned out to be profitable affair for the makers. Made on the moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, the film has made the profit of 67.13 crores which takes its profit percentage to 149.17%.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta. Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It set to hit the screens on 29th September.

While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).