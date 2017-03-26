Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 3rd Saturday Box Office Collections

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed remain steady on its 3rd Saturday at the box office.

As per the early estimates, the romantic-comedy raked in around 1.60* crores and now stands with the total collections of 103.69 crores.

BKD is the 4th 100 crore film of 2017 after Raees (139 crores), Kaabil (126.85 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (116.92 crores). It is also Varun Dhawan’s 3rd 100 crore film after Dilwale (148 crores) and ABCD 2 (107 crores) and Alia Bhatt’s 2nd after 2 States (104 crores).

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to beat 2 States by today, to become Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser of all time.

Apart from doing good business at the domestic market, the film has also performed exceedingly well in the international markets. So far, the film has grossed 145.16 crores (nett 103.16 crores) in India and 33 crores at the overseas box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania currently stands with global total of 178.16 crores.

BKD has also tuned out to be profitable affair for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores and it has now made a profit of 58.16 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 129.22% at the domestic box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta. Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It set to hit the screens on 29th September.

While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).