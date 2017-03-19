Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles has managed to maintain a good pace in its first week at the box office. The film collected 5.9 crores on its second Saturday.

The film now stands with a collection of 83.77 crores at the domestic box office. In spite of the new releases, Badrinath Ki Dulahnia managed to keep up its pace. With great reviews from critics and audiences, the film continued to dominate at the theaters despite of new releases.

Considering the budget and star cast, the collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania are extremely good. Since the film is receiving positive reviews , the film should show further growth on Sunday.

The film is performing well in all the territories across the country. It has managed to hold well in the multiplexes of metrocities as well as in the single screens at the mass centres.

This is 9th film of Varun Dhawan, which is enjoying good run at the box office. The 29-year old actor hasn’t given a single flop in his acting career.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are sharing the screen space for the third time after Student of the year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to hit the screens on 29th September.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh which be directed by Zoya Akhtar, who previously helmed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Luck By Chance. The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment..