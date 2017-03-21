Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 2nd Monday Box Office Collections

After enjoying good 2nd weekend at the box office, Badrinath Ki Dulhania remained decent on its 2nd Monday at the box office. As per the early estimates, the romantic comedy has collected 2.72 crores yesterday (11th day) and now stands with a grand total of 93.94 crores.

The Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to enter the 100 crore club by the end of its 2nd week mostly. BKD will become the 4th ‘100 crore film’ of 2017 after Raees (139 crores), Kaabil (126.85 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (115.77 crores).

The film will continue to do well, since none of the new releases have managed to perform well at the domestic box office.

The rom-com has all the chances to surpass the lifetime business of 2 States (104 crores) and become Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser of all time.

Apart from performing well at the domestic market, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has scored good in the international markets too, by grossing around 33 crores out there.

With the gross collections of 130.92 crores (nett. 93.94 crores) in India and 33 crores in the overseas markets, the film stands with a global gross total of 163.92 crores.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta. Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It set to hit the screens on 29th September.

While Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar.