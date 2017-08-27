Babumoshai Bandookbaaz of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag had hit the theaters this Friday with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman and Aadar Jain, Anya Singh starrer Qaidi Band.

The film had collected 2.05 crores on its Day 1 whereas the film collected 2 crores* on its 2 Day taking the collection to 4.05 crores* at the box office.

The is already a hit at the box office as this film of director Kushan Nandy was made on a low cost of 5 crores.

Nawazuddin shared the budget of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz over Twitter on Friday. “People are talking about the budget of ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, yes it’s a Rs 5 crore film including publicity and advertising, but for me it’s an art of cinema regardless of budget,” Nawazuddin posted.

Trending :

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which has intimate scenes, to get an ‘A’ certificate. But it has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight “minor and voluntary cuts”.

The actor, who has his roots in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, said in an interview, “‘Baabumoshai…’ is a very ‘ajeeb, tedi-medi’ (strange and crooked) film. I don’t know how many people will like it because we are used to soft, sweet films or patriotic movies, but this film breaks all barriers.”

“It’s very realistic, very desi and it has all the ‘besharmi’ (shamelessness) from which we try to save ourselves. There are hypocrites all around who say we don’t want to see these things, but when alone, they see it all… Only when they’re out in the society, they become ‘shareef’,” he added.

“This film breaks it all, and I would say, ‘Bahut hi besharam film hai yeh (This is a very shameless film’),” Nawaz concluded.