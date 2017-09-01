Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Has A Good First Week At The Box Office!

Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is winning at the box office. Raking in R7.53 crores in its opening weekend, the thriller passed the test with flying colours earning 1.38 crores on the fourth day.

Needless to say, the gripping drama has done great business and has earned R1.21 crores on Tuesday, 1.12 crores on Wednesday and R1.10 crores on Thursday, making a total of 12.34 crores in a week’s span.

Given that the crime drama has great word of mouth and has managed to get a good number of footfalls despite heavy rains (on Tuesday), it is expected to do better in the second week. The cast and crew are overwhelmed with the response that Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has got from the audience.

Delighted at the successful run, the makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz are going into the second week, with 30 percent of their prints and 413 shows all over India.The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Ashmit Kunder as one of the producers. The cast of the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bengali actress Bidita Bag in the lead role. The movie also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which has intimate scenes, to get an ‘A’ certificate. But it has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight “minor and voluntary cuts”.The actor, who has his roots in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, said in an interview, “‘Baabumoshai…’ is a very ‘ajeeb, tedi-medi’ (strange and crooked) film. I don’t know how many people will like it because we are used to soft, sweet films or patriotic movies, but this film breaks all barriers.”

“It’s very realistic, very desi and it has all the ‘besharmi’ (shamelessness) from which we try to save ourselves. There are hypocrites all around who say we don’t want to see these things, but when alone, they see it all… Only when they’re out in the society, they become ‘shareef’,” he added.“This film breaks it all, and I would say, ‘Bahut hi besharam film hai yeh (This is a very shameless film’),” Nawaz concluded.