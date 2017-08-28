Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened to an encouraging response at the box office on its release day earning 2.05 crores. With rave reviews from critics and strong positive word of mouth, the movie witnessed an impressive growth over the weekend and has managed to get a good number of footfalls on Saturday (R2.41 crores) and Sunday (3.07 crores) thereby making the weekend total to R7.53 crores India Biz.

Nawazuddin’s ardent fan base has certainly translated to the box office prospects of the crime drama. Despite being in competition with other releases, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has managed to make its presence felt at the box office despite its unique genre.

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz released on 25th August 2017.

On the other hand, Amole Gupte’s Sniff was unable to find a decent number of the audience over the weekend. It started poorly by collecting a mere amount of 20 lakhs on day one. Being a kids’ film, there were hopes of it growing over the weekend but same was not the case here. It grossed 15 lakhs on its day 2 and 25 lakhs on Sunday. The film is an epic failure grossing just 60 lakhs over its 1st weekend.

In a recent interview, Amol Gupte was asked if it is a conscious decision for him to make films on children despite knowing that it is not one of the most profit-making genres in films, Gupte told, “I think when you are talking about cinema, it is not a product like coconut oil that has been made in factory. If we are talking about cinema, it is an art form of the 21st century and not a money earning machine. Art has a longer life. So yes, I have chosen not to get into the game of film’s commercial success.”