Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is currently making history in Indian cinema globally through its immense success at the box office. Setting new benchmarks and records each passing day, Baahubali 2 has made sure to make it difficult for Bollywood biggies in the future at the worldwide market.

So far, the magnum opus has grossed 1189 crores (nett. 925 crores) in India (All Versions) and 261 crores at the overseas markets. This Rajamouli directorial now stands with a worldwide collections of 1450 crores; heading towards the 1500 crore benchmark.

Interestingly, the Hindi version itself has contributed 447.50 crores nett in India, while North America has contributed around 122 crores in its overseas box office.

While there are pirated copies of the movie floating around, the visual brilliance and significance of the film have compelled people to head to the cinema halls to watch the movie; not once but twice and thrice. Running in 4K in Dolby Atmos, the sounds and scenes of the film can only be enjoyed on 70mm and the audience has understood this quite clearly.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently watched the film, has been swept over by the south magnum opus. He is in total awe of S.S Rajamouli’s creation as he tweeted, “‘Baahubali’. OMFG”.

Even SRK said, recently, that the success of a movie like “Baahubali” is an example of how there’s no glory without guts. “I saw ‘Baahubali’ part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet. It’s an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part two as well. Not just the success with numbers but the vision, just the thought… No guts, no glory… and ‘Baahubali’ stands for that,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film is about the warring battle between them for the ownership of an ancient kingdom. Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj played pivotal roles in the film.