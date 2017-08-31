Baahubali 2’s Updated Position At The Worldwide Box Office

Baahubali 2, the magnum opus who has been shattering records at the box office inches closer to Aamir Khan’s PK at the worlwide collections. Let’s see how the film has grossed overseas.

Currently, Baahubali 2 (Hindi version) stands at 830.24 crores worldwide. The Hindi version earned nett 511.30 crores at the Indian box office summing the gross figure to 736.24 crores.

The movie was also released worldwide and till now it has collected 94 crores overseas taking its worldwide gross total to 830.24 crores. It is Number 3 at Koimoi 200 worldwide club and small margin away from PK which is Number 2 which stands at 831.50 crores.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Trending :

Across several regions in the country, Baahubali 2 has set new records at the ticket window. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The film also released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to stream S.S. Rajamouli’s war epic Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as it works towards strengthening its presence in India. They fixed a deal worth $4 million, which translates to around Rs 25.5 crore. Due to high demand from the users, Netflix, which is currently expanding its market in India, has bought the streaming rights. Baahubali will be available in 192 countries.

According to a report in Livemint, “On the content front, we are doubling down on Indian investment to curate a compelling content library encompassing original and licensed titles. We are touching a pool of consumers with a great passion for diverse entertainment, offering global originals like Narcos, Stranger Things, The Crown and mainstream, star-driven Indian films that have wide appeal (e.g. our Shah Rukh Khan titles or recent acquisitions of top ones like Dangal and Baahubali),” said Jessica Lee, vice-president (communications), Netflix, in an emailed statement.