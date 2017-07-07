After setting new benchmarks and records at the domestic box office, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali 2 released in Taiwan in the last week.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film did a decent business in its opening weekend by collecting US$ 44,000 (28.50 Lacs) from 13 locations in Taiwan.

#Baahubali2 debuts with a decent US$ 44,000 [₹ 28.50 Lacs ] from 13 locations in #Taiwan for the Opening weekend.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 6, 2017

After adding Taiwan collections, Baahubali 2 stands with the grand total of 1690.28 crores at the worldwide box office.

By looking its opening weekend collections in Taiwan, it seems that the film will cross the 1700 crore mark.

Trending :

Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the Chinese theatres in September in 4,000 Screens. According to reports, the stars may even fly to China to promote the film. After the response received by Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the Chinese box office, the makers of Baahubali 2 are expecting high numbers from China.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Prabhas as the male protagonist while Rana Daggubati plays the lead antagonist.

With Aamir Khan’s Dangal creating a box office storm in China by becoming the first Indian film to mint over Rs 1000 crore, all eyes are now on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.