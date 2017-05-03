In just five days flat, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has managed to achieve a feat that not many Blockbusters can claim to achieve, in even their entire lifetime. It has gone past the 190 crores mark in a jiffy and currently stands at 196 crore*. That has happened after the film collected 28 crore* more on Tuesday, which by the way is again the biggest ever numbers that a film has seen on its fifth day that also happens to be a regular working day.

Though this may seem like a dip in collections when compared to the days so far (each of which has exceeded 40 crore), it is also practically the first full working day. Moreover, ask any another filmmaker if they would like to settle for this number as their first day collections and they would be glad to grab it with both hands.

To think of it, the first day numbers of three of the biggest All Time Blockbusters look as below, and Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is comparable to that on its fifth day:

Dangal – 29.19 crore [Day 1]

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.25 crore [Day 1]

Baahubali 2 – 28 crore* [Day 5]

PK – 27 crore [Day 1]

The SS Rajamouli directed film is taking huge strides ahead and there is no upper limit currently to where it eventually ends up. While the film will pace up quick towards the 300 crore mark now, anything and everything is possible beyond that mark.

The epic saga is truly living up to its verdict of being not a Blockbuster, not an All Time Blockbuster but a Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources