Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has created and shattered many records right from its release day. Not only in India, the film has set new benchmarks across the globe.

Here are the records set by Baahubali 2.

Highest Occupancy – With 95% occupancy across the country, the film has received highest occupancy.

Highest Advance Booking – The film has received the highest advance booking ever. It raked in a whooping amount of 36 crores in just 24 hours from its pre-sales.

Highest Screen Count – The film received 6500 screens in India, which is the highest for any Indian movie so far. Apart from that, it got 1100 screens in America, which is another record for an Indian film. It got 9000 screens worldwide which is simply huge.

Highest Non-Holiday Opener (Hindi Version) – The film collected 41 crores on its opening day (Hindi Version) which was a working day. It broke Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3‘s record which collected 36 crores on its opening day.

Highest Opening Day Ever – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the 1st film to collect over 100 crores on its opening day. The film raked in 121 crores on its 1st day i.e 41 crores in Hindi version and 80 crores in (Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions).

Highest Single Day Collection (Hindi Version): The film collected 46.50 crores on Sunday and became the Highest single day grosser by beating SRK’s Happy New Year, which collected 44.97 crores on its opening day.

Fastest 150 crore club (Hindi version) – The film crossed the benchmark figure of 150 crores in just 4 days at the box office. The film has collected approximately 168.25 crores in 4 days beating Bollywood biggies like Dangal and Sultan. The film’s collections were above 40 crores on all 4 days

Highest Opening Weekend (Hindi Version) – The magnum opus raked in 128 crores in its opening weekend in Hindi version. The collections of the film were above 40 crores on all 3 days in its 1st weekend. Earlier, this record was held by Sultan with 105.53 crores [Wednesday release] and Dangal – 107.01 crores.

300 Crores In Opening Weekend (All versions) – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, became the 1st film to cross the 300 crore mark in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It collected 128 crores in Hindi version and 175 crores in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

Fastest 500 Crore Worldwide – The S. S Rajamouli film grossed over 505 crores worldwide in its opening weekend at the box office. It collected over 120 crores in the international markets in its 1st 3 days itself.

Highest Monday Ever (Hindi Version) – After the record-breaking opening weekend. The has recorded the Highest Monday collections of 40.25 crores in its Hindi version.

We are expecting some more records to enter this list soon!