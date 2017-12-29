Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai & Golmaal Again Make 2017 A Much Better Year Than 2016 – The COMPLETE Bollywood Report

2017 was a much better year for Bollywood as for the first time ever 3000 crore mark has been surpassed at the Box Office. However, a good chunk of that has come from three major films – Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and Golmaal Again which have contributed 1000 crore between them. In fact, if one removes Baahubali 2 from the equation, the overall outcome would be much lesser than 2016.

Still, for theaters there was still something better to cheer about because at the end of the day there were better footfalls in comparison. Let’s look at the comparison between 2016 and 2017 on various dimensions.

Lesser releases, more earning

95 notable Hindi films were released (Comparatively, 120 films were released in 2016)

3102 crore nett* came as Box Office earnings (Comparatively, 2925 crore nett came as Box Office Earnings in 2016) [*assuming Tiger Zinda Hai will do minimum 300 crore business]

Top-7 films contributed to 50% of these earnings (Comparatively Top-10 films contributed to 50% of 2016 earnings)

More films in 100/200/300/500 Crore Clubs

10 films entered the 100 Crore Club [Baahubali 2 [Hindi], Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Raees, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil] (Comparatively, 6 films entered the 100 Crore Club in 2016 – M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Airlift, Rustom, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Shivaay)

1 film entered the 500 Crore Club [Baahubali 2] and 1 more is on the way to 300 Crore Club [Tiger Zinda Hai] (Comparatively, 2 films – Dangal and Sultan – entered the 300 Crore Club in 2016)

Lesser number of Hits/Superhits/Blockbusters

1 All Time Blockbuster [Baahubali 2] and 2 Blockbusters [Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again] (Comparatively, 2 All Time Blockbusters (Dangal, Sultan) in 2016)

5 Superhits [Judwaa 2, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Fukrey Returns, Hindi Medium] (Comparatively 6 Superhits [Airlift, Rustom, Baaghi, Neerja, Kapoor & Sons, Pink] in 2016)

2 Hits [Jolly LLB 2, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan] and 2 Semi Hits [Bareilly Ki Barfi, Lipstick Under My Burkha] (Comparatively, 5 Hits [M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Dear Zindagi, Ki & Ka] in 2016)

Lesser number of Flops/Disasters

16 films were Flops (Comparatively, 22 films were Flops in 2016)

31 films were Disasters (Comparatively, 44 films were Disasters in 2016)

Better outcome for sequels/franchises

7 sequels/franchises were hits (or more) films [Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Fukrey Returns] (Comparatively, 1 sequel/franchise flick was a clean hit [Housefull 3] in 2016)

3 sequels/franchise flicks were flops or disasters (Sarkar 3, Julie 2, Aksar 2) [Comparatively, 7 sequels were flops or disasters [Ghayal Once Again, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Kahaani 2, Great Grand Masti, Rock On 2, Tum Bin 2, Tere Bin Laden – Dead or Alive] in 2016]

Lesser films with notable business

19 films did business of 50 crore or more (Comparatively, 19 films did business of 50 crore or more in 2016)

26 films did business of 30 crore or more (Comparatively, 35 films did business of 30 crore or more in 2016)

60 films did business of 1 crore or more (Comparatively, 70 films did business of 1 crore or more in 2016)