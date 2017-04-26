Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion, in all its versions, is set to take the biggest opening day ever on a non-holiday. Talking about the Hindi version, it is set to go past the biggest of the films so far which have released in week where there has been no major holiday. Though there have been films like Dhoom 3 [36.22 crore], Dangal [29.78 crore], PK [27 crore], Kick [26.52 crore] and Dabangg 2 [21 crore] which have opened on a non-holiday Friday, each of them was an event release and ultimately had Eid or Christmas on one of the weekdays, hence ensuring that there was constant run of audiences in theaters right from the beginning.

However, one look at the other films which were non-event affairs and still opened big, and one gets an even better idea of how huge would the opening of Baahubali 2 turn out to be:

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 21.3 crore

Dilwale – 21 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crore

Fan – 19.2 crore

Baahubali 2 is now set to go past each of these films on the first day itself as it is arriving at around 4000 screens and would see a minimum Day One occupancy of 60% at an average. With a capacity of around 40 crore available for itself on a day by day basis, the SS Rajamouli directed film is set for anything in excess of 24 crore, which is going to be a very huge feat.

What happens on Saturday and Sunday could well be unprecedented. However, for now it should be the all important Friday that should do the trick for the film industry. It has been quite a while since Bollywood say a major grosser amidst it. Ever since the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, there has not been a single mega grosser. The only film with decent collections has been Naam Shabana and that too has stayed under the 40 crore mark. Now all eyes are on how quick and fast would Baahubali 2 actually go past the biggest of the Hindi grossers [others being Raees, Jolly LLB 2 and Kaabil] on its release this Friday.

All said and done, even in the worst case scenario, it would emerge as the biggest Box Office earner of 2017 so far till Salman Khan’s Tubelight arrives on Eid. Now that would be quite a feat considering the fact that the Prabhas and Rana starrer is actually a dubbed Telugu film, and hence it would no mean record at all!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder