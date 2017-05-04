S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has successfully surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the US box-office with earnings over $12.6 million so far and counting.

According to Great India Films, the US distributor of Baahubali 2, the film minted $12.6 million as of Wednesday, officially surpassing lifetime earnings of $12.3 million of ‘Dangal‘.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has also officially become the highest grossing Indian film at the US box-office.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the film is about two warring cousins and their battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom.

From the overseas markets, the film has collected approximately 155 crores. The collections are massive considering the that it has managed this feat in less than a week. Considering that the film got a huge screen count in overseas too, it was quite clear that the film will rock the international collections too. Having reportedly earned over 700 crore worldwide so far, the film is on its way to beat the life-time collections of Aamir Khan’s PK.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

“Thank you, everyone, who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added further.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.