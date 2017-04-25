Baahubali 2 Screen Count Is HUGE | Massive Collections For Day 1 Expected!

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the theaters this week. After containing the excitement and suspense for over two years, the mystery about ‘Why Katappa Killed Baahubali?’ will be finally solved.

While the first part received humongous response from the audience, the sequel is expected to be even bigger and better. While advance bookings have commenced in a few circuits, from tomorrow, we are expecting all major screens to open up. Considering there is a long weekend ahead for Baahubali 2, box office numbers are set to get sky high.

Reports suggest that Baahubali 2 is releasing in as big as 9000 screens worldwide. Yes, you heard that right! The massive release will be divided in almost 6500 screens in India itself. Approximately, 1100 screens will be opened in USA and 1400 screens for the rest of the world.

Considering USA is a well-known market for Telugu films, the much-awaited drama will open in ample of screens there.

Since it is releasing in IMAX format, the film has bagged almost 40 IMAX screens in USA for its release.

The fan following for Baahubali franchise is so huge that it is already going housefull in circuits such as Kerala and Karnataka where the film’s advance bookings are seeing a brilliant response.

With such a large scale release and response, the first day numbers of this film are expected to be big. According to trade pundits, the Hindi version alone could rake in as much as 28 crores on its first day. The prequel which released in half the number of screens allotted to the conclusion, had created history by raking in whopping 50 crores on Day 1 (Including All Versions).

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. It is all set to take box office by storm on 28th April, 2017!