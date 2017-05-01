Baahubali 2 Monday Advance Booking Report: 30 Crores Plus Day On The Cards

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken every possible record in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

With the occupancy of 95-100 percent across the country in its 1st 3 days, the film has collected over 300 crores at the domestic market. It raked in 128 crores alone in its Hindi version in India.

But now, the great thing about the film is, its still receiving great response in the weekdays. The advance booking of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is great. Since there is a partial holiday on Monday on the occasion of Labour day, a 30 crore plus business is expected from the Hindi Version alone.

The film is all set to cross the 150 crore mark in just 4 days at the box office (Hindi version).

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion should cross the 600 crore mark in all versions by the end of its opening week in India.

The film is on its way to become the Highest Indian Grosser of all time.

Coming at the overseas markets, The magnum opus has grossed 120 crores in its opening weekend in the international markets. It has performed phenomenally well in the markets of UAE, Canada and America.

With such a great response, director S.S. Rajamouli expressed his happiness on Twitter.

“It’s only natural that a big project like ‘Baahubali’ faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles,” Rajamouli tweeted on Sunday.

“Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works