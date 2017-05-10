Now this one could well find an entry into the record books of ‘Believe it or not’! In just two weeks flat, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is now set to be an All Time Highest grosser ever, hence beating Dangal in the process.

That’s correct! Dangal, which set this record early this year, would be second in the list sooner than what it would have thought of, what with Baahubali 2 [Hindi] already racing towards the 358 crores*. This happened by virtue of the film doing great guns during the weekdays as well, hence bringing in over 15 crores* more on Tuesday.

The film is now just about 30 crores less than Dangal which had collected 387.38 crore in its lifetime run. The pace at which the SS Rajamouli directed film is currently going, this shortfall would be covered between today and tomorrow, and that would bring Baahubali 2 [Hindi] at the top of the list in the quickest time ever.

What is further notable about this is the fact that we are talking about a dubbed film doing this kind of unbelievable business. It is just the Hindi version of the Telugu film that we are talking about and Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is just continuing to be unstoppable when it comes to its dream run at the Box Office.

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if Baahubali 2 [Hindi] manages to enter the 400 Crore Club on its 15th day itself. What is given though is that at least on its 16th day, the Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty film would have opened the 400 Crore Club for a Hindi language release.

This one is a Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder