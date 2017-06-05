Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken the past records of all Khan films. Director S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster film has earned 1658.07 crores approximately at the worldwide box office in all versions.

The film has set a huge benchmark at the box office with 723.24 crores gross (503.18 crores) collection in Hindi version, whereas 621.76 crores gross in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions.

In the overseas market, the film earned approximately 310 crores gross at the box office. This magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has turned out to be a huge game-changer in the entertainment industry as it has marked a profit of 459% at the box office.

Lead actor Prabhas, who is overwhelmed with the response, earlier said, “I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me. If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it.”

“When we started work on ‘Baahubali’, my sheer aim was to be able to live up to the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for the audiences. I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is ineffable today.”

“What was more of a task was to maintain a consistency of the character and playing the father-son duo. To understand the emotions and sentiments from a father and son’s perspective and enacting both sides of it wasn’t easy,” added Prabhas, who played a double role of Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali in the franchise.

Baahubali 2 also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.