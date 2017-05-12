Baahubali 2 Makes 333% Profit At The Box Office

Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is inching towards 1300 crore mark at the global box office.

Today, the magnum opus became the Highest Hindi grosser with a whopping collection of 390.25 crores and has now surpassed the lifetime business of Dangal (387.38 crores).

Apart from achieving all these milestones, the film has become the most profitable venture of the year.

Made on a acquisition cost of 90 crores including promotion, the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 collected 390.25 crores at the domestic market. The film made a whopping profit of 300.25 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 333.61%.

Apart from its Hindi Version, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken many other box office records in South as well. The film collected around 460 crores in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions. It has touched the 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu itself.

In US, the film was released via Great India Films, who said in a statement that the film has minted $12.6 million in 6 days and shattered the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

At the overseas box office, the film has grossed around 285 crores in the international markets. In North America and USA, the film has crossed the 100 crore benchmark.

Baahubali 2 now stands with an approximate box office collection of around 1270 crores at the worldwide box office.

Post Baahubali Prabhas will be next seen in an ambitious hi-tech action drama titled Saaho. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks, while the Hindi version is pressented by Karan Johar under his banner Karan Johar.