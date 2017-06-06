Baahubali 2 Inches Towards 1700 Cr Worldwide

Baahubali 2 seems to be unstoppable at the box office, the films is constantly adding zeros to its collection. Rana Daugbatti and Prabhas blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion has earned approximately 1,665 Crores at the box office worldwide.

The film now inches towards 1700 crore collection worldwide. S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 has turned out to be a huge game-changer in the entertainment industry as it has collected 1,050.45 crore nett (1,355 crore gross) at the box office. In the overseas market, the film earned approximately 310 crores at the box office.

A date for the release of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in China is yet to be set, says producer Shobu Yarlagadda. However, he confirmed they have already “begun the process”.

“Our distributor, who had also released ‘Dangal‘, ‘PK‘ and ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘ in China, is working towards the release at the earliest. It should take a couple of more months. No date has been firmed up yet,” Yarlagadda told IANS.

With Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” creating a box office storm in China by becoming the first Indian film to mint over Rs 1000 crore, all eyes are on “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“.

“Dangal” was given a month-long extension in China to continue its successful run in cinemas. “Baahubali 2” is expected to do well in China too.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the male protagonists.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

Post the hugely successful Baahubali, the film’s lead, Prabhas will be next seen in sci-fi thriller Saaho which will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

While Dangal has been phenomenal in China, we wonder if Baahubali 2 will go beyond the Aamir starrer and appeal the audiences there. It will certainly be exciting to see Baahubali set new records.