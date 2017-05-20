It is quite commendable that Baahubali 2 despite being a Telugu film is a money spinner of sorts in its Hindi version too and even after multiple releases following it, the film managed to carved out the blockbuster space for itself.

Baahubali 2 Hindi collected around 4 crores on its 4th Friday at the Box Office. The film has made a total box office business of 464.75 crores in 22 days, from its Hindi version. Crazy numbers still pouring in and we are speechless looking at the journey!

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has created history at the Indian box office. Audience across the country and in overseas too came out in the biggest possible numbers to watch the magnum opus and the results are here in front of us. The collections of the Hindi version are historic, as the makers have already made a whopping profit of 374.75 crores, taking its profit percentage to 416%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rajamouli, basking in the phenomenal success of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, believes the world of “Baahubali” goes beyond films and there is so much more to explore. So, he doesn’t want it to end.

As the blockbuster film franchise — which has set new box office records for Indian films — comes to an end, audiences can still continue rooting for the characters from the world of “Baahubali” via comics, animation series and novels.

“We created the world of ‘Baahubali’ for our actors to understand their character better. When we look at Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, the warring brothers, what we see in the film is just a minor part of their lives. In the ‘Baahubali’ universe, there is so much more worth knowing about them. The same applies to other characters too,” Rajamouli told IANS.

With child-like enthusiasm, he added: “The world of ‘Baahubali’ is so fascinating. I wish it doesn’t end. It shouldn’t end and I will pray for it.”

It’s the urge to tell those stories which couldn’t be included in the films, that persuaded Rajamouli and his team to explore other mediums.