Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has managed to do something UNTHINKABLE over the weekend. While it has emerged with the biggest ever weekend collections in the history of cinema by going past Sultan [105.53 crore] and Dangal [105.01] in a jiffy, it has also managed to score another major record. With 125 crore* coming over the weekend already for just the Hindi version, it has now entered the list of Top 30 ALL TIME BIGGEST LIFETIME GROSSERS of Hindi films in just three days.

Yes, just three days!

Baahubali 2 is now finding place in the charts with 125 crore* already in and there is so much more to be collected in days to come, what with two open weeks ahead of it. The pace at which records are being broken by this SS Rajamouli directed film on a day by day basis, one can well expect a lot more to be explored in the coming weekdays.

The film is doing something that no other Hindi film has ever done before and this pretty much demonstrates the stranglehold that the Prabhas-Rana Daggubati-Anushka Shetty starrer has maintained right from its arrival.

Here’s a list of All time Highest Weekend Grosser

Baahubali 2 – 125 crores*

Sultan – 105.53 crores

Dangal – 105.01 crores

Happy New Year – 104 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crores

Dhoom 3 – 101.61 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder