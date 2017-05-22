Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes Over 431% Profit At The Box Office

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has created history at the domestic Box Office. The film has crossed the 475 crore mark and is now inching towards the 500 crore mark in India.

In its 4th weekend, Baahubali 2 has collected 18.30 crores nett, taking its 24 days total to 478.30 crores. Needless to say, this Rajamouli directorial has set new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

Apart from becoming the Highest Hindi language grosser, the film has also turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for its makers. Considering its Hindi acquisition cost of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 has made a whopping profit of 388.30 crores, from total earnings of 478.30 crores at the domestic market (solely from its Hindi version). The film’s profit percentage stands at 431.44%.

The film which was released in 6500 screens in India and 9000 screens worldwide has received a phenomenal response globally.

The film is now heading towards the 500 crore mark at the domestic market. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has become the most profitable film of 2017 and has beaten Bollywood biggies like Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Baahubali 2 (All languages) has also become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1500 crore milestone at the global box office and is currently racing towards the 1600 crore mark. The film has become the Biggest Indian Blockbuster of all time.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj in key roles. Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati.

Post Baahubali Prabhas will be next seen in an ambitious hi-tech action drama titled Saaho, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.