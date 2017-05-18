Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes Over 404% Profit At The Box Office

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) continues to achieve more and more milestone in its theatrical run at the box office. The film has also crossed 450 crore benchmark today at the domestic market.

Apart from becoming the Highest Hindi language grosser, the film has also turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for its makers. Considering its Hindi acquisition cost of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 has made a whopping profit of 364.25 crores, from total earnings of 454.25 crores at the domestic market (solely from its Hindi version). The film’s profit percentage stands at 404.72%.

The film which was released in 6500 screens in India and 9000 screens worldwide has received a phenomenal response globally.

SS Rajamouli has been of the opinion that Baahubali has reached these heights due to the undivided dedication by Prabhas. He believes that no other actor could have shown the level of commitment to the film, the way Prabhas did. Touched with Prabhas’ investment in the film and delivering a powerful performance as Baahubali, SS Rajamouli has gifted Prabhas the iconic Baahubali armour to mark the hard work the actor has put in over the years.

Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati.

Post Baahubali Prabhas will be next seen in an ambitious hi-tech action drama titled Saaho. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj in key roles.