The 2nd installment of Baahubali franchise has become the biggest blockbuster of India. Despite being a regional film originally, the film has performed phenomenally at the worldwide box office. Baahubali 2‘s acquisition rights of Hindi version was bought at 90 crores including promotional cost. Till now, the magnum opus raked in 447.50 crores at the box office.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi), thus, has made a whopping profit of 357.50 crores which takes its profit percentage to 397.22%.

The film is now heading towards the 500 crore mark at the domestic market. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has become the most profitable film of 2017 and has beaten Bollywood biggies like Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Baahubali 2 (All languages) has also become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1000 crore milestone at the global box office and is currently racing towards the 1500 crore mark. The film has become the Biggest Indian Blockbuster of all time.

The movie has not only ruled hearts of audiences and critics but even our politicians have hailed the film. “Baahubali is making waves across the world. It has become a trendsetter in terms of scale and grandeur. It is a shining example of ‘Make In India’. It features home-grown talent and has been produced by our people. I congratulate the director for his highly skilled proof and wonderful achievement which is making all of us proud,” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at the 64th Nationa Awards ceremony.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works. While the first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” was supposed to come out in 2016. However, the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.