S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has refused to slow down in the 3rd week too. After crossing the 400 crore benchmark, the film is heading to the 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

After achieving endless milestones, the magnum opus has turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for the makers. In fact, it is currently the most profitable film of 2017 and has surpassed Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil by a huge margin.

Considering its Hindi acquisition cost of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 has collected 432.80 crores at the domestic market solely from its Hindi version. The film has made a whopping profit of 342.80 crores which takes its profit percentage to 380.88%.

The film will cross the 460 crore mark, by its 3rd week itself.

Baahubali 2 has also become the highest Indian grossing film in the US by shattering the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film has grossed around 117 crores in North America.

Since the film has remained rock steady at the box office, it’ll be interesting to see, how it will perform post the release of Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend, which are set to hit the screens this Friday.

Looking at April releases in the past, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has scored the highest so far. Usually, thanks to the clash of Bollywood releases with IPL matches, the business for films is low in the Cricketing season but this magnum opus has proved it all wrong.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.

After the success of two films, there has been a buzz that it may have a third part as well. It will be interesting to see if there’s a prequel or a spin-off made to this popular film.