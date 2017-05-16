Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes Over 388% Profit At The Box Office

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has labeled almost every record to its credit. The magnum opus has shattered records of many Bollywood biggies and is currently the Highest Hindi language grosser in India.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, whose Hindi rights were acquired at 90 crores including its promotions cost, has raked in around 440* crores at the domestic market. The film has made a whopping profit of 350 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 388.88%.

The film will cross the 450 crore benchmark by day-after-tomorrow at the box office. It’ll be interesting to see whether the film will achieve the milestone of 500 crores or not since this Friday 2 Bollywood films – Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium are releasing. Both of them have managed to gather a decent pre-release buzz.

The movie has not only ruled hearts of audiences and critics but even our politicians have hailed the film. “Baahubali is making waves across the world. It has become a trendsetter in terms of scale and grandeur. It is a shining example of ‘Make In India’. It features home-grown talent and has been produced by our people. I congratulate the director for his highly skilled proof and wonderful achievement which is making all of us proud,” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at the 64th Nationa Awards ceremony.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works. While the first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” was supposed to come out in 2016. However, the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.