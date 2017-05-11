S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) is all set to become the highest grosser of all time at the domestic market. The magnum opus which has become the biggest Indian blockbuster has also turned out to be the most profitable film of the year.

The acquisition cost of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) was 90 crores (acquiring rights – 80 crores and Promotion – 10 crores). It raked in around 375.35 crores and made a whopping profit of 285.35 crores which takes its profit percentage to 317.05%.

Considering the profit margin, the film has beaten 2017’s Bollywood biggies like Kaabil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Jolly LLB 2.

The film is now just about 12 crores behind Dangal which had collected 387.38 crores in its lifetime run in India. The pace at which the SS Rajamouli directed film is currently going, this margin would be crossed by today, and that would bring Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at the top of the list in the quickest time ever.

SS Rajamouli has been of the opinion that Baahubali has reached the heights due to the undivided dedication by Prabhas, the director believes no other actor could have shown the level of commitment to the film, the way Prabhas did. Touched with Prabhas’ investment in the film and delivering a powerful performance as Baahubali, SS Rajamouli has gifted Prabhas the iconic Baahubali armour to mark the hard work the actor has put in over the years.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.

After the success of the two films, there has been a buzz if the film will have a third part. It will be interesting to see if there’s a prequel or a spin-off made to this popular film.