Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes 298% Profit At The Box Office

S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi Version) has turned out to be a trendsetter and game-changer of sorts at the box office. It is not only the highest grossers of Indian cinema but has also become a huge profitable venture for the makers.

Considering the acquisition cost of 90 crores, the Hindi version has collected 358.35 crores at the domestic market till its 2nd Tuesday. The movie has made a profit of 268.35 crores which takes its profit percentage to 298.16%.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has become the most profitable film of 2017 and has beaten Bollywood biggies like Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Baahubali 2 (All languages) has also become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1000 crore milestone at the global box office. The film has become the Biggest Indian Blockbuster of all time.

The movie has not only ruled hearts of audiences and critics but even our politicians have hailed the film. “Baahubali is making waves across the world. It has become a trendsetter in terms of scale and grandeur. It is a shining example of ‘Make In India’. It features home-grown talent and has been produced by our people. I congratulate the director for his highly skilled proof and wonderful achievement which is making all of us proud,” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at the 64th Nationa Awards ceremony.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works. While the first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” was supposed to come out in 2016. However, the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.