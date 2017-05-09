Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes 280% Profit At The Box Office

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is achieving new benchmarks at the domestic box office. The film is on its way of becoming the Highest Hindi grosser flick ever.

Apart from becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, the film has also turned out to one of the most profitable affairs for the makers.

With the total acquisition cost of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has collected around 342.75 crores*. The film has made the profit of 252.75 crores which is 280.83%.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has become the most profitable film of 2017 and has beaten Bollywood biggies like Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Baahubali 2 (All languages) has also become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

Baahubali 2 has also become the highest Indian grossing film in the US by shattering the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film has grossed over 100 crore in North America

The film has become the Biggest Indian Blockbuster of all time.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

“Thank you, everyone, who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added further.

The lead actor, Prabhas has almost given 5 years of his career to these two films, which required him to undergo a lot of physical changes.

Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his full focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.