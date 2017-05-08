Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes 257% Profit At The Box Office

Baahubali 2 Hindi version has been shattering box office records daily and has proved to be one of the biggest success for Indian cinema in terms of worldwide business. The film has now entered the 300 crore club and currently stands with a collection of 321.50 crores at the box office. The collections are huge and highest ever for a South film.

The Hindi version of this magnum opus was acquired in 80 crores and 10 crores were spent on promotion, which takes its total cost of acquisition to 90 crores. It has now made a profit of a whopping 231.50 crores at the domestic box office.

Baahubali 2 Hindi’s profit percentage now stands at 257%.

Baahubali 2 (All languages) has also become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Baahubali 2 has also become the highest Indian grossing film in the US by shattering the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film has grossed over 100 crores in North America. It is the only Indian film ever to remain in US Top grossers in the second week too.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

Looking at April releases in the past, Baahubali: The Conclusion has scored the highest so far. Usually, thanks to the clash of Bollywood releases with IPL matches, the business for films is low in the Cricketing season but this magnum opus has proved it all wrong.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”