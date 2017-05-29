S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has done unimaginable at the box office. Despite competition with latest releases like Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, the film has managed to survive well at the domestic market.

The magnum opus raked in around 3 crores on its 5th Sunday and now stands with a grand total of 496.65 crores. The film is all set to enter the 500 crore club in its 5th week at the box office.

Apart from becoming the Highest Hindi language grosser, the film has also turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for its makers. Considering its Hindi acquisition cost of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 has made a whopping profit of 406.65 crores, from total earnings of 496.65 crores at the domestic market (solely from its Hindi version). The film’s profit percentage stands at 451.83%.

Trending :

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj in key roles. Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati.

Talking about the golden run of “Baahubali 2” at the ticket window, Rajamouli said he is still “in a state of daze”. “I’m going to be honest and tell you that we wanted this kind of success. We strove hard and longed for it. When we achieved it, it’s so hard to believe that I still cannot come to terms with this overwhelming feeling. It’s tough to believe if this success is even real,” he said.

Post Baahubali Prabhas will be next seen in an ambitious hi-tech action drama titled Saaho, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.