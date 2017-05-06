Before the release of Baahubali 2 [Hindi], Bollywood’s biggest money churners of 2017 were Raees [137.51 crore] and Jolly LLB 2 [117 crore]. Now Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has collected a massive 266 crore* in 8 days flat and that is more than the combined lifetime collections of the two aforementioned films [254.41 crore]. Now that’s mind boggling indeed since not just is Baahubali 2 [Hindi] the fifth film to enter the 100 Crore Club in 2017, it is also the first to go past the 200 crore mark and would also be the first in 2017 to enter the 300 Crore Club in such quick time (just 10 days).

In fact as the film progresses, it is set to collect more than the combined collections of the Top-3 biggest money churners of 2017 – Raees, Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116.60 crore]. That comes to 371.11 crore and Baahubali 2 [Hindi] should be leaving behind this number during its third weekend.

The SS Rajamouli directed film has turned out to be a diamond-mine for all who had invested in it. Not just is the Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty starrer earning very huge numbers, it is also doing that in very quick time that is a reflection of some terrific strike rate that the film is enjoying. It is quite apparent that audiences want to give this film a dekko at the big screen and that too without waiting for it any longer. The film is continuing to collect really huge moolah even in its second week and this is the reason why even though second Friday too was a regular working day, as good as 19 crore* came in.

This one is a Baahubuster indeed!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder