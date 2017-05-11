Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi) continued to score huge on its 2nd Wednesday at the domestic market. Since there was a partial holiday of Buddha Purnima yesterday, the Wednesday collections are higher than Monday and Tuesday.

The magnum opus collected around 17* crores and now stands with a grand total of 375.35 crores.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) will probably beat Dangal (387.39 crores) by today and will become the highest grosser of all time. The film is on its way to emerging as the 1st 400 crore club entrant in Hindi language.

Since Baahubali 2 is continuing its successful run, the film definitely affect the business of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3, which are hitting the screens tomorrow.

The lead actor Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his entire focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.

Looking at April releases in the past, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has scored the highest so far. Usually, thanks to the clash of Bollywood releases with IPL matches, the business for films is low in the Cricketing season but this magnum opus has proved it all wrong.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.