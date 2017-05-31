Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Becomes The 1st Film To Enter The 500 Crore Club

S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has turned out to be a huge game-changer in the entertainment industry.

After becoming the highest grosser of all time, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has become the 1st film to enter the 500 crore club. The film collected 1.25 crores yesterday (5th Tuesday) and now stands with the grand total of 500.15 crores at the domestic market.

Apart from this, the film has also become the 1st film to gross over 300 crores in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Lead actor Prabhas, who is overwhelmed with response, earlier said, “I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me. If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it.”

“When we started work on ‘Baahubali’, my sheer aim was to be able to live upto the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for the audiences. I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is ineffable today.

“What was more of a task was to maintain a consistency of the character and playing the father-son duo. To understand the emotions and sentiments from a father and son’s perspective and enacting both sides of it wasn’t easy,” added Prabhas, who played a double role of Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali in the franchise.

Baahubali 2 also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.