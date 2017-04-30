Records are indeed raining for Baahubali 2 [Hindi]. The film has scored another enviable record as the film managed an average of 40 crore at the Box Office after two days. Before this, only two films in the history of Hindi films have ever gone past 40 crore on their opening day – Happy New Year [44.97 crore] and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [40.35 crore].

Other than the fact that they were both Diwali releases, they couldn’t really sustain similar numbers on their second day and saw a decline. However, Baahubali 2 has sustained really well. Not just did it score tremendously well on Friday, it has stayed consistent on Saturday too.

This was evidenced with numbers to the tune of 40 crore* that came in on Saturday. This is historic and shows the kind of might that the dubbed Telugu film is enjoying across the country. While there are records being set down South where it has released in regional languages, for the film to destroy records created by Bollywood flicks in the past is a good enough testimony to showcase how a well hyped superior product is being given whole hearted reception by pan-India audiences.

The film has now already collected 80.50 crore* and while the milestone of 100 crore is already on the way to being surpassed as you read this, much greater glories await this Prabhas-Rana Daggubati-Anushka Shetty starrer in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited