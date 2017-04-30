Baahubali 2 took a massive opening at the domestic box office yesterday. The film bought in 121 crores nett from all versions and a huge figure of 41 crores from the Hindi version. It’s shocking how on a normal week day, the film clocked in such a huge figure. Also, it is commendable for a film to perform so well despite of no festive season around the corner.

Baahubali 2 managed to surpass the lifetime collections of 2017’s biggest films on day itself and that’s a great achievement.

With just the Hindi version collections, the film now stands at the fifth position among the highest grossers of 2017. It has beaten the lifetime biz of films like Phillauri, Commando 2, OK Jaanu on first day itself.

Previously, films like Dhoom 3 [36.22 crore], Dangal [29.78 crore], PK [27 crore], Kick [26.52 crore] and Dabangg 2 [21 crore] have opened big on a non-holiday but they had a festival attached to it unlike Baahubali.

Looking at the film’s performance on Friday, it looks like the extended weekend will be unthinkable. The movie is expected to fetch a lifetime nett of over 250 crores for the Hindi version only.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has performed way beyond, Baahubali: The Beginning.

On Day 2, the film’s Hindi version has raked in around 40 crores, which takes Baahubali 2’s total collections to 81 crores!