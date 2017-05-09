Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Beats PK; Becomes 2nd Highest Grosser in 11 Days

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is turning out to be the game-changer at the box office.

After a stupendous second weekend, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remained rock-steady on its 2nd Monday and raked in approximately 15 crores*.

The film now stands with the grand total of 342.75 crores. With this total, the film has beaten the lifetime business of PK which is around 339.50 crores.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) will cross the benchmark of 350 crores today itself at the box office. The film is now aiming to surpass the collections of Bollywood’s highest grosser Dangal which is 387.39 crores.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is expected to become the first 400 crore club film at the domestic market.

Baahubali 2 (All languages) has also become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

It has also become the highest grossing Indian film in the US by shattering the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film has grossed over 100 crores in North America.

It is the only Indian film ever to remain in US Top grossers in the second week too.

Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks.

The lead actor Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his entire focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.

Looking at April releases in the past, Baahubali: The Conclusion has scored the highest so far. Usually, thanks to the clash of Bollywood releases with IPL matches, the business for films is low in the Cricketing season but this magnum opus has proved it all wrong.