In its UNBELIEVABLE run so far, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has set another HUGE record. The film has now entered the list of Top-15 All Time Highest Grossers in just five days. That’s correct, just five days!

The film has already touched 196 crores* after bringing in 28 crores* more on Tuesday. The film has edged past the lifetime total of biggies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the process. As a matter of fact, if one compares amongst the films belonging to the same genre, it has surpassed even Bajirao Mastani‘s lifetime by a distance, which tells the tale.

This is how the Top-15 All Time Highest Grossers look like:

Dangal – 388 crore

PK – 340.80 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crore

Sultan – 301.50 crore

Dhoom 3 – 284 crore

Krrish 3 – 244.92 crore

Kick – 232 crore

Chennai Express – 227 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crore

Happy New Year – 205 crore

3 Idiots – 202.50 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crore

Baahubali 2 – 196 crore* (5 days)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 190 crore

Bajirao Mastani – 184 crore

As can be seen, the film is making its way to the top at an ultra-rapid pace. In fact, by tonight, the lifetime total of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo would be history and the film would be sitting pretty amongst the lifetime of Top-10 highest grossers. Before the entire week comes to a close, the lifetime total of Kick would be most likely crossed, which would make Baahubali 2 [Hindi] the 7th highest grosser ever in just one week.

And to think of it, we are not yet talking about the collections from the original language [Telugu] and other dubbed versions [Tamil and Malayalam].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources