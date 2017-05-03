In its UNBELIEVABLE run so far, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has set another HUGE record. The film has now entered the list of Top-15 All Time Highest Grossers in just five days. That’s correct, just five days!


The film has already touched 196 crores* after bringing in 28 crores* more on Tuesday. The film has edged past the lifetime total of biggies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the process. As a matter of fact, if one compares amongst the films belonging to the same genre, it has surpassed even Bajirao Mastani‘s lifetime by a distance, which tells the tale.

Box Office - Baahubali 2 [Hindi] goes past lifetime total of YJHD and Bajirao Mastani in just 5 days
This is how the Top-15 All Time Highest Grossers look like:

Dangal388 crore
PK340.80 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan321 crore
Sultan301.50 crore
Dhoom 3 284 crore
Krrish 3244.92 crore
Kick 232 crore
Chennai Express227 crore
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo210 crore
Happy New Year 205 crore
3 Idiots202.50 crore
Ek Tha Tiger199 crore
Baahubali 2 196 crore* (5 days)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani190 crore
Bajirao Mastani184 crore

As can be seen, the film is making its way to the top at an ultra-rapid pace. In fact, by tonight, the lifetime total of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo would be history and the film would be sitting pretty amongst the lifetime of Top-10 highest grossers. Before the entire week comes to a close, the lifetime total of Kick would be most likely crossed, which would make Baahubali 2 [Hindi] the 7th highest grosser ever in just one week.

And to think of it, we are not yet talking about the collections from the original language [Telugu] and other dubbed versions [Tamil and Malayalam].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

