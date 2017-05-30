Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is all set to achieve one more milestone at the box office. The magnum opus raked in 1.25 crores on its 5th Monday and now stands with a whopping amount of 498.90 crores. It will cross the 500 crore mark today at the domestic market.

After inaugurating the 400 club, Baahubali 2 will become the 1st film to enter the 500 crore club.

The Hindi version of this magnum opus was acquired in 80 crores and 10 crores were spend on promotion, which takes its total cost of acquisition to 90 crores. The film has now made a profit of 408.90 crores, which is simply massive. Baahubali: The Conclusion‘s profit percentage now stands at 454.33 % at the India box office.

Baahubali: The Beginning ended with Kattappa revealing himself as the killer of Amarendra Baahubali. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the story forward from where the first part ended.

Karan Johar had presented the Hindi version of the film under his banner Dharma Productions.

Talking about the massive success of the movie which has minted close to 1700 crore at the global box office, Karan Johar said: “I feel short of words when I speak about ‘Baahubali’. It has become a milestone film. S.S. Rajamouli has become the country’s biggest superstar. I think the filmmaker’s victory is beyond everybody else. I am honoured that me and my production house got associated with ‘Baahubali’ and I am proud and privileged to be a part of its journey.”

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.

Post the hugely successful Baahubali, the film’s lead, Prabhas will be next seen in sci-fi thriller Saaho which will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.