Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 9th Week Box Office Collections

After creating and shattering numerous box office records, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is almost now ending its theatrical run at the box office.

The film raked in 30 lacs in its 9th week and currently stands with the grand total of 511.30 crores at the domestic market. It currently holds the record of the Highest Indian Grosser at the domestic market.

Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the Chinese theatres in September in 4,000 Screens. According to reports, the stars will fly to China to promote the film. After the response received by Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the Chinese box office, the makers of Baahuabli 2 are expecting high numbers from China.

Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Prabhas as the male protagonist while Rana Daggubati plays the lead antagonist.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

The film recently celebrated 50 days of release and the makers had released some amazing posters featuring Prabhas.

Post the hugely successful Baahubali, the film’s lead, Prabhas will next be seen in sci-fi thriller Saaho which will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He will be paired with his Baahubali 2 co-star, Anushka Shetty for the same while Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be playing the antagonist.