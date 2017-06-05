Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s blockbuster Baahubali 2 has finished its 6th weekend at the Box Office. Director S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) has collected total of approximately 503.18 crores. After entering the 500 crore club, the film has remained stable and has raked in around 2.0 crores on its 6th weekend.

According to trade expectations, the film will face a downfall in its collection as it enters its 7th week at the box office. The film had released in over 4000 screens, but now due to new releases, the film has lesser screens. This might lead to lesser collections at the box office from now onwards.

While Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan have been the major contributing forces towards making sure that Baahubali as a brand stayed in news right from the time the first part released (in 2015) to now when the second part arrived (2017), it is to the credit of director SS Rajamouli that the film has found such tremendous response.

Especially for the Hindi version, one also has to give good credit to Karan Johar and Anil Thadani (of A.A. Films) for presenting and distributing the film to the kind of scale that has been unprecedented. Just in the Hindi version the film released in over 4000 screens, something that only a Khan film has seen so far. As for the all India presence across languages, the film arrived in around 7000 screens, something which has never happened before in the history of Indian cinema.

The film is all set to release in China, after the massive hit of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal. “Our distributor, who had also released ‘Dangal‘, ‘PK‘ and ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘ in China, is working towards the release at the earliest. It should take a couple of more months. No date has been firmed up yet,” Yarlagadda told IANS.