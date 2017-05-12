Baahubali 2 has been on a roll since its release. The film’s Hindi version made it to the 390 crores mark after completing 14 days at the box office, thus, beating Dangal‘s 387 crores record. Currently, the film stands with a collection of 390.25 crores nett and 562 crores gross at the domestic box office.

This is the highest a South drama, released in Hindi language, has done so far. The film’s collections have been so huge that with the collections of the Hindi version only, without the inclusion of overseas collections, the film has secured itself a sixth position among the global 200 crore grossers.

Baahubali 2 is a Telugu Film which was dubbed in Hindi. The Overseas release comprises of Telugu, Tamil plus Hindi with Telugu forming major contributor in Overseas collection. There is no bifurcation in collections of overseas number to know the Hindi component and hence the collections of the international markets are not included in our list of All time Worldwide Grossers.

Since our list includes only Bollywood movies and Baahubali 2 being a non Bollywood release its inclusion in this list seems necessary considering the huge response that the film has landed with.

Of course, the film’s worldwide collections are now 1300 crores+ and are higher than anything this table has seen before, we will be counting the film’s Hindi version collections only.

Take a look at the Top Worldwide grossers till now:

With merely Baahubali 2’s India gross collections for the Hindi version, the film has beaten the worldwide collections of films like Chennai Express, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, 3 Idiots and Dilwale, all of which belong to the megastars, the three Khans – Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman. This is definitely jaw-dropping!

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.