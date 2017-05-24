Baahubali 2 (Hindi) 4th Tuesday Collections & Profit At The Box Office

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) managed to make it to the 480 crore mark yesterday. The film is making unprecedented collection at the box office and is truly unstoppable. According to early estimates, the film collected approximately 2.80 crores* over its fourth Tuesday. It now stands with a collection of 484.10 crores at the India box office.

The Hindi version of the film is now expected to make it to the 500 crore club by the end of its fifth week. This will be another milestone for the South drama that has become much more than a film currently.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana and Prabhas as the male protagonists.

The film is all set to collect 1000 crores nett from all versions very soon and that will be a huge achievement for any Indian film.

The Hindi version of this magnum opus was acquired in 80 crores and 10 crores were spend on promotion, which takes its total cost of acquisition to 90 crores. The film has now made a profit of 394.10 crores, which is simply massive. Baahubali: The Conclusion‘s profit percentage now stands at 437.88 % at the India box office.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

Post the hugely successful Baahubali, the film’s lead, Prabhas will be next seen in sci-fi thriller Saaho which will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.