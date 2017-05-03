Baahubali 2 has been storming the box office ever since its release. The magnum opus starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles has been setting a new record each day. The film currently stands with a massive collection of 440 crores nett from all versions and 565 crores gross at the India box office.

This is the fastest a film has crossed the 400 crore mark nett in India. The film which was a sequel to the 2015 drama, Baahubali: The Beginning, has enjoyed the highest occupancy ever and that gave us a clear picture regarding the buzz the film has. Not just in India, the film took a great start in the overseas circuits too. It managed to pull off highest collections in US-Canada circuits during paid previews.

The sequel’s total overseas collection now stands at approximately 145 crores. It will soon be crossing the 150 mark.

Baahubali: The Conclusion now stands with a worldwide collection of 710 crores gross. It is third highest when it comes to highest worldwide collections after Aamir Khan’s Dangal which collected 742 crores and PK which tops the list with a mammoth figure of 792 crores.

Baahubali is expected to break Dangal and PK’s record soon since the film has not even completed its first week yet and has a long run. With no Bollywood release lined up for this week, Baahubali has another weekend to score huge. Considering the film’s performance on weekdays, which is highest ever, we can expect the second weekend to hold well.

While the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning collected 655 crores globally in its lifetime run, the second part has crossed the benchmark in just 5 days and has gone way ahead of it.

After the success of the two films, there has been a buzz if the film will have a third part. It will be interesting to see if there’s a prequel or a spin-off made to this popular film.