If you’re a box office junkie, you have definitely been following every update, regarding the collections of two massive films of recent times, Baahubali 2 and Dangal. While S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 released in April, it managed to keep audiences hooked all through May and is still making business. Dangal, on the other hand, was Aamir Khan’s 2016 December release, which after making itself the highest grosser in Bollywood, recently released in China and has taken the overseas box office by storm.

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati in lead roles revolved around the story of two warring brothers who compete with each other for a throne in the Mahishmati kingdom.

After setting some serious milestones at the box office, Baahubali 2 currently stands with a collection of 1665 Crores at the worldwide box office. It can be seen that the film’s collections have slowed down and while it may touch 1700 crores, it looks like there will be still time.

Baahubali 2 collections so far

India (All Languages): 1050.45 crore nett (1355 crore gross)

Overseas: 310 crores

Worldwide: 1665 crores

Dangal, on the other hand, has been on a roll in China as well as Taiwan. The film’s worldwide total is all set to hit 1900 crore mark which is huge. It is already the first Indian film in China to make it to the 1100 crore mark.

Dangal collections so far

Chinese Box Office: 1106.25 crores

Taiwan Box Office: 38.50 crores

Total Overseas: 1346.75 crores

India Box Office: 387.39 crores nett (542.34 crores gross)

Worldwide: 1889.09 crores

While many are pitting Dangal against Baahubali, one has to agree that this comparison is unfair on many levels. Also, while Dangal currently remains to be the highest grossing film worldwide, if Baahubali 2 releases in China, there are chances that it may get ahead.

Nonetheless, both films have made their standing strong at the overseas and worldwide box office. It is not every day that you see such big numbers coming in for Indian films.