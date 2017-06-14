After setting new benchmarks at the global box office, S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is now nearing towards the end of its theatrical run. So far, the magnum opus has grossed 1366 crores (nett. 1060 crores) in India and 310 crores in the international markets.

Baahubali 2 has netted around 507 crores (gross 730.08 crores) solely from its Hindi Version, while from Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions the film has grossed around 635.92 crores at the box office.

Baahubali 2 (All versions) currently stands with a worldwide total of 1676 crores. Since the film currently has very less amount of screens, it seems difficult for Baahubali 2, to achieve the 1700 crore mark at the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will soon release in China, however an official release date is yet to be set, says producer Shobu Yarlagadda. However, he confirmed they have already “begun the process”.

“Our distributor, who had also released Dangal, PK and Baahubali: The Beginning in China, is working towards the release at the earliest. It should take a couple of more months. No date has been firmed up yet,” Yarlagadda told IANS.

With Aamir Khan starrer Dangal creating a box office storm in China by becoming the first Indian film to mint over Rs 1100 crore, all eyes are on “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“.

“Dangal” was given a month-long extension in China to continue its successful run in cinemas. “Baahubali 2” is expected to do well in China too.

Produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.